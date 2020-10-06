Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in gorgeous red gown during new photoshoot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Pakistan's much-adored actress Ayeza Khan flaunted her elegance during latest styling session, giving fans major style envy in gorgeous red gown.

The 'Mehar Posh' actress, who found her niche as a an actress, has shared stunning pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot on social media to attract more applause from admirers.

In the pictures, Ayeza is seen showing off her radiant look as she opted for red gown. Her appearance gives an impression an eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of modernity.

Ayeza adorned her look with a necklace that added to her beauty.

On the work front, the actress is enthralling her fans with the romantic drama series 'Mehar Posh' alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

