Meghan Markle 'fought her battles' with 'anti-royal qualities' just like Princess Diana

Prince Harry decided to step down as a senior member of the royal family after he felt his wife Meghan Markle was being cornered just like his late mother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex recognised the “quirks and originalities” that made Meghan a “similar character” to Diana, while she also “fought her battles” with the same “anti-royal qualities."



New bombshell book Battle of Brothers written by Robert Lacey claims that this might have led to Harry and Meghan's mighty departure from the royal family.

“Already Harry could sense in Meghan the quirks and originalities that made her such a similar character to Diana.

“She was a changer not a conformist, who fought her battles with the same non-royal - indeed, those temptingly anti-royal - qualities of his mother," Lacey wrote.

This was similar to how Diana felt when she married Prince Charles.

She found herself to be alienated from the monarchy and was very similar to how Meghan Markle is said to have endured while she still was a full-time working royal.

All of this made Harry not only think Meghan was mirroring Diana in terms of experience, but also decide on the basis of this, to step away from the monarchy.