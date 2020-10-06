Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian are not together as couple: report

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick are not together as couple after latter's split with his longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The TMZ, citing sources, reported that Scott and Kourtney are not together as a couple and the former partners are just very good friends and co-parents.

Earlier, there were reports that Scott and mother of his three children Kourtney were trying to rekindle their romance following his split with Sofia.

Rumours were also abuzz Kourtney was pregnant with the fourth child of Scott, however, sources close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confirmed she was not expecting baby number four and she was happy being mother of three.

On the other hands, Scott Disick has sparked romance rumours with model Bella Banos after they spotted on a date night last week.

