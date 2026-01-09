‘The Pitt' cast hints at more ‘gruesome' season two

The Pitt cast, during the show’s season two premiere, opened up about what fans might expect from the new episodes.

The TV series follows Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Wyle) and his team during an intense 15-hour emergency room shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Centre, nicknamed The Pitt.

During its premiere in Los Angles, Fiona Dourif who stars as Dr Cassie McKay, shared what one can expect from the new chapter.

“I think this season is more gory in a very good way,” she revealed. “Yeah, get ready. The prosthetics that everybody's about to see here is going to be insane.”

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Alexandra Metz, who stars as Dr Yolanda Garcia, opened up about her and the rest of the cast's experience on set with Wyle.

She gushed about him, saying: “He is an incredible, incredible set leader, mentor. I would go on my days off and just watch. Noah Wiley bossing is him leading by example.”

Wyle then reacted to the praise and acknowledged his cast members, saying, “Everyone keeps telling me what an amazing leader you are on this show. Cheerleader. Is that what it is? I think of being number one on the call sheet as being sort of a department head.”

He gushed about his co-stars, adding: “I try to be an open door resource to them. None of them ever need anything from me. None of them ever knock on that door. But I make myself available nonetheless. Get some air in the ambulance bay so if anybody needs me, that's where I'll be.”

The Pitt season two premiered on January 8 with new episodes releasing weekly on HBO Max.