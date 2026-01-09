‘Frankenstein’ makes its mark as 'One Battle After Another' tops BAFTA list

BAFTA revealed the longlists for its 2026 Film Awards, giving early attention to films that are already creating a buzz.

At the top was Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, showing up in many categories and earning strong support.

Close behind is Hamnet by Chloé Zhao and Sinners by Ryan Coogler, both appearing in several categories.

Other films on the longlists which included Marty Supreme, Bugonia and Frankenstein, recognised for both acting and technical work like costumes and cinematography.

Wicked For Good and Sentimental Value also appeared on multiple lists, showing the variety of stories and performances.

However, the acting longlists included big names such as Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners and Paul Mescal for Hamnet.

Leading Actress mentions went to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value.

Supporting acting names included Benicio Del Toro, Wunmi Mosaku and Emily Watson.

Moreover, these longlists are first step in BAFTA’s voting process, with official nominations will be announced on January 27, 2026, and the awards ceremony is set for February 22, 2026, in London.