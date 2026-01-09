Lil Durk's 'unusual' punishment raises fears about justice system

Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk is under arrest for alleged murder-for-hire plot

Lil Durk is accused of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot and has been under solitary confinement for over four months without going to trial.

The Chicago-based rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, was arrested after he was found in possession of an unauthorised Apple Watch, but his lawyers argue that he has been under strict conditions for 131 days without legal proceedings.

The legal team has filed a motion for a status hearing to present their case of allegedly cruel and unfair punishment against Durk.

The singer’s attorney, Christy O’Connor, noted that Durk has been confined to a small space with only a bed, toilet, and sink, with no access to in-person visits or interaction with the prison commissary.

While at first, she argued, solitary confinement was claimed to be due to Durk’s celebrity status, it is now cited as a measure for investigation of the murder-for-hire case.

The case has reportedly brought the judicial system into question as Durk continues to live in imprisonment with no progress in his case. The trial, which was scheduled for January 20, has been moved to May 4, which paints an even bleaker picture.