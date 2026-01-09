Katie Price faces heartbreak again as relationship with JJ Slater ends

Katie Price and JJ Slater quietly ended their relationship after almost two years, leaving fans surprised as the couple often seemed happy in public.

Sources shared that Katie, 47, slowly realised the romance could not last and decided that it was time to move on, a choice filled with both sadness and acceptance.

The relationship started in early 2024, not long after JJ appeared on Married At First Sight UK.

However, the now former couple shared many joyful moments, including trips abroad and dreams of a future together.

But over time, all the worries and doubts quietly started growing between Katie and JJ, leaving a bad impact on their love.

Friends said that the media personality hoped her fears would fade, but in the end, she understood that marriage and forever are not meant to be this time.

Whereas JJ reportedly returned to his home in Essex after the shocking split, carrying disappointment but still caring for his ex-lover and the family.

Moreover, those who are close to her shared that she poured her energy into her children, finding comfort and strength in their love during a time that could have felt lonely.

Katie’s son Junior Andre reassured fans that his mother is doing well, calling her “loving” and “strong,” and reminding everyone that public opinions does not show full story.