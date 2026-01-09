Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce journey twists and turns laid bare

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce was finalised after series of complications

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce case was reportedly not a smooth sailing operation, but instead involved many stressful debates between the parties.

The 58-year-old actress and her now-ex-husband, also 58, reached a divorce settlement earlier this week, with the Babygirl star getting the primary custody of their daughters – Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15.

Speaking about the point of contention during the divorce battle, an insider told Daily Mail, “The one thing that became a sticking point was custody of Sunday and Faith. Keith was initially asking for equal time with their daughters.”

The shared custody became an anxiety-inducing demand for the Nine Perfect Strangers actress because she feared that the country star “wasn’t going to budge” due to his stubborn nature.

However, Kidman continued the fight to be the primary parent because she hadn’t had the opportunity during her first divorce with Tom Cruise.

Despite Urban’s requests, the judgment was given in the actress’ favour because she can provide a more stable household for them since the singer’s schedule isn’t as flexible as hers and requires him to be on the road often.

"Their daughters are both in their teens and need their mother more than their father at these ages. Keith knew he’d never win the battle in court and finally backed down. That’s when the divorce was settled,” concluded the insider.

While Urban has been struggling to adjust as his daughters are no longer a part of his daily life, and he recently missed Faith’s birthday, Kidman has put up a strong front as a single parent.