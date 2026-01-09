Netflix wins early praise for 'People We Meet on Vacation' movie

People We Meet on Vacation became a special moment for romance lovers as Emily Henry’s writing finally made its way to film.

The Netflix movie arrived with high hopes, and early reactions showed that many viewers felt the same warmth and emotion they loved in the book.

The 34-year-old star spent years winning readers over with heartfelt love stories, as her novels focused on friendship, missed chances and slow growing romance.

Books like Beach Read, Book Lovers, Happy Place and Funny Story turned her into one of the most popular romance writers of recent times.

However, this film marked the first time her work was fully brought to life on screen.

The story followed Poppy and Alex which are played by Emily Bader and Tom Blyth.

The two are long time friends who lived in different cities but reunited every summer for trips together.

What felt easy and familiar slowly became complicated as feelings, they tried to ignore, came to the surface. Their journey was gentle, emotional and filled with small moments that mattered.

Moreover, critics mostly responded with warmth, as many praised the natural connection between the lead actors and the emotional payoff of the story.

People We Meet on Vacation is now streaming on Netflix and gave fans hope that Emily Henry’s other books could shine on screen too.