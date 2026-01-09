Jennifer Lawrence’s funny texts to Emma Stone go viral after SAG snub

Jennifer Lawrence grabbed headlines after she was surprisingly left out of the 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.

The SAG nods recognised performances in films like One Battle After Another, Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet and Marty Supreme but Lawrence was snubbed for her charming role in Die My Love.

Known for her witty humour and glamour, Lawrence quipped about the snub in a text to her close friend Emma Stone, who was nominated.

She said, “We’re in a group chat and she got nominated for a SAG today and I did not. I wrote ‘WHAT!’ and all her friends were like ‘Congratulations Emma’ and I just do a sad face.”

The Causeway actress continued playfully teasing Emma in their messages.

Lawrence and Stone, both Oscar winners, have often joked about their careers.

Stone won Oscars for La La Land and Poor Things while Lawrence earned hers for Silver Linings Playbook.

Their fun banter highlighted their bonding and how they respect each other even during the competitive awards season.

The 2026 SAG Awards are set for Sunday, March 1, in Los Angeles.