 
Geo News

Jennifer Lawrence's funny texts to Emma Stone go viral after SAG snub

The 2026 SAG Awards are set for Sunday, March 1, in Los Angeles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 09, 2026

Jennifer Lawrence’s funny texts to Emma Stone go viral after SAG snub
Jennifer Lawrence’s funny texts to Emma Stone go viral after SAG snub

Jennifer Lawrence grabbed headlines after she was surprisingly left out of the 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.

The SAG nods recognised performances in films like One Battle After Another, Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet and Marty Supreme but Lawrence was snubbed for her charming role in Die My Love.

Known for her witty humour and glamour, Lawrence quipped about the snub in a text to her close friend Emma Stone, who was nominated.

She said, “We’re in a group chat and she got nominated for a SAG today and I did not. I wrote ‘WHAT!’ and all her friends were like ‘Congratulations Emma’ and I just do a sad face.”

The Causeway actress continued playfully teasing Emma in their messages.

Lawrence and Stone, both Oscar winners, have often joked about their careers.

Stone won Oscars for La La Land and Poor Things while Lawrence earned hers for Silver Linings Playbook.

Their fun banter highlighted their bonding and how they respect each other even during the competitive awards season.

The 2026 SAG Awards are set for Sunday, March 1, in Los Angeles.

‘The Pitt' cast hints at more ‘gruesome' season two
‘The Pitt' cast hints at more ‘gruesome' season two
‘Frankenstein' makes its mark as 'One Battle After Another' tops BAFTA list
‘Frankenstein' makes its mark as 'One Battle After Another' tops BAFTA list
Katie Price faces heartbreak again as relationship with JJ Slater ends
Katie Price faces heartbreak again as relationship with JJ Slater ends
'Gale: Yellow Brick Road' teases horror twist into 'Wicked: For Good'
'Gale: Yellow Brick Road' teases horror twist into 'Wicked: For Good'
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce journey twists and turns laid bare
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce journey twists and turns laid bare
How Brooklyn Beckham's family rift reached legal breaking point?
How Brooklyn Beckham's family rift reached legal breaking point?