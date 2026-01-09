'Gale: Yellow Brick Road' teases horror twist into 'Wicked: For Good'

'Gale: Yellow Brick Road' imagines a sinister turn of events in 'Wizard of Oz'

The Wizard of Oz fans and horror cinema fans are all united in the anticipation of the new movie, Gale: Yellow Brick Road, which is a scary reimagining of the classic story.

The movie is an exclusive treat for moviegoers as it is scheduled for a one-night screening on February 11, 2026.

As per the official reports, the show will feature a five-minute introduction into the characters’ lives, many of whom have never been in live-action adaptations before.

The plot promises, “Decades after her return from Oz, Dorothy Gale, now an elderly woman, is tormented by memories of a world no one believes existed – a world that has grown darker with time. Whispers of that land still haunt her dreams, and its nightmares have begun to reach beyond the yellow brick road into reality, threatening everything she holds dear. Her granddaughter, Emily, inherits the curse tied to her family’s name.”

The film follows Emily as she comes face to face with the secrets of her family, especially her grandmother’s which have passed down to her.

The reimagining is directed by Daniel Alexander, who will be marking his directorial debut, and written by Matthew R. Ford.