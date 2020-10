In this file photo, a factory is seen go up in flames, in Karachi. — Geo News/File

A fire broke out on Tuesday at a warehouse located on Hub River road in Karachi's Shershah area.

According to fire brigade officials, ten fire tenders are active in trying to put out the fire.



They said that the fire has been declared a "level-3 threat".

Water bowsers are present at the site of the fire to ensure no water shortages are experienced by fire fighting teams.

Fire brigade officials said that no loss of life has been reported so far.