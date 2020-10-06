PML-N accuses govt of pressurising former DG FIA Bashir Memon to probe Sharif family

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference in Islamabad on October 6, 2020. — YouTube/Hum News

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday accused the government of pressurising former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon to begin investigations into the Sharif family.



"The prime minister abused the power of the state," said Aurangzeb, adding that the registration of a treason case against the PML-N leadership was “clear evidence” of the fact.

She said that Memon refused to do any such thing, "after which the NAB-Niazi nexus was formed".



Aurangzeb demanded that the prime minister step down and a case of violation of Article 62 and 63 be launched against him.

She further demanded that security be provided to the former FIA director-general and that Hamza Shehbaz be released.

“If our demands are not met then they will have to face action by PDM.”

“The government has to leave after four months as it is, these hired representatives must start packing their bags now,” she said.

She said that they should also collect their belongings and vacate the Prime Minister’s House that was to be turned into a university.

“It is time for the prime minister to panic,” she said, in a reference to his oft-repeated mantra of: “You must not panic.”

Aurangzeb said that since the past four or five days, cases against the Opposition have been on the rise. “Charges of treason are being put, cases are being filed and then these are being defended.”

She said that the treason case filed yesterday against the PML-N includes the name of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. “And then they say they didn’t register any case against the AJK premier,” she added.

Aurangzeb said that according to Section 196 of the Penal Code, no treason case can be filed without the consent of the government.

She alleged that the prime minister had also asked Memon to file a case against Khwaja Asif under Article 6 of the Constitution.

The PML-N stalwart said that Memon, in his interview with journalist Matiullah Jan, “revealed many things”.

The government representatives are in a race of who can get away with the bigger lie, she said.

Aurangzeb said that such people are simply "guns for hire".



She said that the Opposition will lay the facts bare for the people to see. “The current government is a fascist regime,” she added.

“It is the prime minister against whom a treason case should have been registered.”

She said that when Memon asked that Rs87 billion be taken back from K-Electric the prime minister got annoyed.

“Where there was proof, no inquiry was done and where there was no evidence, a case in such instances was asked to be pursued,” she alleged.

Aurangzeb said that Memon’s claims have proved the Opposition right.

She said that it had become so that it is faces that are seen in any matter being pursued rather than the merits of the case itself.

Aurangzeb remarked that nothing had come of the foreign funding case that the ruling party is embroiled in, claiming that the director-general of the FIA has been asked to shut it down.

“If this was the real state of Madina, a case would have long been registered against the prime minister,” she added.

She said that the government has done nothing to provide any form of relief to the people and is only sitting in power to exact political revenge and lodge cases of treason.

Aurangzeb, in response to a question about the Opposition’s alliance, said there are no disagreements between members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

She said all preparations for rallies had been drafted, including the schedule.

Aurangzeb said that the duration of a leader’s appointment will be decided in the next PDM meeting.



