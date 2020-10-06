Scott Disick enjoys night out without Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick was spotted enjoying a night out with his son Mason in absence of Kourtney Kardashian amid romance rumours with Bella Banos.

Scott Disick rocked a dashing look as he stepped out with his son Mason to have a dinner in Malibu on Sunday, while mother of his kids Kourtney was not seen anywhere in the picture as he enjoyed some father/son bonding.

The Talentless creator recently sparked more relationship rumors after stepping out with model Bella Banos.

Scott outing came just days after he reportedly dined with 24-year-old model Banos at the same restaurant, following his split with Sofia Richie earlier this year.

Soon after his dinner date with the model, Richie unfollowed him as well as his ex Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram.

Disick has been spending time with Kourtney and their kids during knockdown, after he split with Sofia back in May. They share three children, Mason, daughter Penelope Scotland, and son Reign Aston.



