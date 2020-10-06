Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick enjoys night out without Kourtney Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Scott Disick was spotted enjoying a night out with his son Mason in absence of Kourtney Kardashian amid romance rumours with Bella Banos.

Scott Disick rocked a dashing look as he stepped out with his son Mason to have a dinner in Malibu on Sunday, while mother of his kids Kourtney was not seen anywhere in the picture as he enjoyed some father/son bonding.

The Talentless creator recently sparked more relationship rumors after stepping out with model Bella Banos.

Scott outing came just days after he reportedly dined with 24-year-old model Banos at the same restaurant, following his split with Sofia Richie earlier this year.

Soon after his dinner date with the model, Richie unfollowed him as well as his ex Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram.

Disick has been spending time with Kourtney and their kids during knockdown, after he split with Sofia back in May. They share three children, Mason, daughter Penelope Scotland, and son Reign Aston.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s descent into recreational drugs in Prince Charles's bomb shelter

Prince Harry’s descent into recreational drugs in Prince Charles's bomb shelter
Prince William’s reaction to Princess Diana’s relationship with James Hewitt unearthed

Prince William’s reaction to Princess Diana’s relationship with James Hewitt unearthed
Prince Harry under fire for promoting neo-Nazi era as ‘Harry the Nazi'

Prince Harry under fire for promoting neo-Nazi era as ‘Harry the Nazi'
Queen Elizabeth knee-deep in financial trouble as monarchy faces a major shortfall

Queen Elizabeth knee-deep in financial trouble as monarchy faces a major shortfall
Meghan Markle’s props’ placement for TV appearances is ‘strategic’

Meghan Markle’s props’ placement for TV appearances is ‘strategic’

Anne Heche was shunned by Hollywood for dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche was shunned by Hollywood for dating Ellen DeGeneres
Jennifer Aniston 'wept uncontrollably' while touring her house for the first time

Jennifer Aniston 'wept uncontrollably' while touring her house for the first time
Meghan Markle’s ego is 'raging' in her latest speech: body language expert

Meghan Markle’s ego is 'raging' in her latest speech: body language expert
Madonna refused to work with David Guetta because his zodiac is Scorpio?

Madonna refused to work with David Guetta because his zodiac is Scorpio?
'Gilmore Girls' turns 20: Take a look at the cast two decades later

'Gilmore Girls' turns 20: Take a look at the cast two decades later
Britney Spears may require conservatorship ‘for the rest of her life’

Britney Spears may require conservatorship ‘for the rest of her life’
BTS hit with prejudice after handsome BLM donation: ‘it really has no place’

BTS hit with prejudice after handsome BLM donation: ‘it really has no place’

Latest

view all