Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Nawaz Sharif speech: 33% agree with PML-N chief's point of view, reveals Gallup Pakistan survey

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addressing a PML-N working committee meeting via video link from London, on October 1, 2020. — YouTube (Hum News Live)

Gallup Pakistan recently conducted a survey on PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif's hard-hitting speech and according to the results, 33% agreed with the former prime minister's "general point of view".

"A larger 39% said they disagreed and 24% said they neither agreed or disagreed," read a statement by Gallup Pakistan. " It appears, public opinion is split on the issue with only 1 in 3 siding with Nawaz Sharif hard stance during the speech."

According to another question, a majority 47% agree with the former prime minister's accusation that PM Imran Khan has destroyed Pakistan's economy.

"Here again however, public opinion was split with 41% disagreeing with this claim and another 12% choosing to sit on the fence with respect to this debate," said Gallup Pakistan. "It is interesting to see that PTI retains its edge among youngsters who were less likely to agree that Imran Khan has destroyed economy."

When it came to whether the former prime minister should return to the country or not, the survey's results revealed that an overwhelming majority of the people want Nawaz to return and face the courts.

"A sweeping 78% respondents want Nawaz Sharif to return back to Pakistan and face the justice system. Only 15% agreed that he should stay out of Pakistan."

Can no longer remain quiet on dual standards of accountability in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif in CWC meeting

Last week, Nawaz called out the incumbent government for what he termed its "dual standards of accountability", saying that he can "no longer remain quiet" on the matter.

He was addressing a PML-N central working committee meeting via a video link from London.

"Nawaz Sharif is not made of the kind of stuff that can stand remaining quiet on dual standards of accountability," he had said, adding that "no one should try to silence him".

He said that although Prime Minister Imran Khan "is to blame" for the country's current state, "it is those who brought him into power who are truly responsible".

"They will have to answer," Nawaz had said.

