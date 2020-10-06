Nawaz Sharif speech: 33% agree with PML-N chief's point of view, reveals Gallup Pakistan survey

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addressing a PML-N working committee meeting via video link from London, on October 1, 2020. — YouTube (Hum News Live)

Gallup Pakistan recently conducted a survey on PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif's hard-hitting speech and according to the results, 33% agreed with the former prime minister's "general point of view".

"A larger 39% said they disagreed and 24% said they neither agreed or disagreed," read a statement by Gallup Pakistan. " It appears, public opinion is split on the issue with only 1 in 3 siding with Nawaz Sharif hard stance during the speech."

According to another question, a majority 47% agree with the former prime minister's accusation that PM Imran Khan has destroyed Pakistan's economy.



"Here again however, public opinion was split with 41% disagreeing with this claim and another 12% choosing to sit on the fence with respect to this debate," said Gallup Pakistan. "It is interesting to see that PTI retains its edge among youngsters who were less likely to agree that Imran Khan has destroyed economy."



When it came to whether the former prime minister should return to the country or not, the survey's results revealed that an overwhelming majority of the people want Nawaz to return and face the courts.



"A sweeping 78% respondents want Nawaz Sharif to return back to Pakistan and face the justice system. Only 15% agreed that he should stay out of Pakistan."

