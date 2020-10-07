No closure of educational institutions from Oct 15, says Shafqat Mehmood

The countrywide educational institutions reopened last month after remaining closed for six months over pandemic. Photo: Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday denied reports suggesting that schools and educational institutes would be closed once again over the growing number of coronavirus cases among students and teachers.

In a tweet, the federal minister said: “Fake news being circulated on social media that educational institutions will be closed on October 15. No truth in this.”

Likewise, refuting reports of schools closing again, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said that all public and private schools of Punjab will remain open as scheduled.

“Schools closing on October 15 is completely false. Please strictly follow SOPs,” he said in a tweet.

Statements from the lawmakers came as rumours circulated about the closure of educational institutions after coronavirus cases were reported among pupils and teachers at various schools.

Read more: Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

Last month, the education minister had announced the resumption of educational activities from September 15 in a phased manner after new virus cases recorded a steady decline over the preceding few weeks. The government had in March decided to shut all education institutions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On September 29, Shafqat Mehmood had said only one per cent of the COVID-19 cases had been reported in educational institutions since their reopening.