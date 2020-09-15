Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A “major educational institute” in the Federal Capital was sealed after a spike in COVID-19 cases was reported on Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said in a statement.

"A major educational institution sealed in Islamabad. Due to targeted testing, 16 cases were reported from the subject institution," read the statement.

The NCOC also shared that contact tracing will now be followed to "ensure containment" of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The news comes a time when all educational institutions, including seminaries, in the country have reopened from today after a six-month break amid concerns of implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols and fears of a second wave of the virus.

The government had decided to close school, colleges and universities in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. Sindh, however, had suspended educational activities in the province on February 27 after detection of first COVID-19 case in Karachi.

On September 7, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all higher education institutions in the country will reopen from September 15, while the students in grade IX to 12 will also return to school the same day.

Also read: COVID-19: 13% positive cases among school staffers in Karachi

“If all goes well, then students in grade VI to VIII will return to school on September 23, while students in the nursery to grade V will be back to school on September 30," he said.

Over 30,000 religious seminaries across the country will also reopen in phases from Tuesday.

According to the guidelines issued by the government, the use of masks will be mandatory for all teachers and students, while schools, colleges and universities will ensure the presence of hand sanitizers at the entrance.

The NCOC has also urged the parents and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for the safety of students.

More From Pakistan:

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family
Shehbaz apologises for insensitive comment on motorway rape case

Shehbaz apologises for insensitive comment on motorway rape case

NA lawmakers pass amendment in bill to curb terror financing

NA lawmakers pass amendment in bill to curb terror financing
British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore starting Oct 14

British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore starting Oct 14
Two KDA officials dead after shooting incident at Karachi's Civic Centre: police

Two KDA officials dead after shooting incident at Karachi's Civic Centre: police
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week

Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week
India's objections to Pakistan's new map played down in SCO meeting: Yusuf

India's objections to Pakistan's new map played down in SCO meeting: Yusuf
Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays

Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays
Important to 'dream big', says PM Imran at ground-breaking of Lahore waterfront project

Important to 'dream big', says PM Imran at ground-breaking of Lahore waterfront project
IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif

IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif
References to Pakistan in US-India joint statement unwarranted, says Foreign Office

References to Pakistan in US-India joint statement unwarranted, says Foreign Office

Latest

view all