Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: A “major educational institute” in the Federal Capital was sealed after a spike in COVID-19 cases was reported on Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said in a statement.

"A major educational institution sealed in Islamabad. Due to targeted testing, 16 cases were reported from the subject institution," read the statement.

The NCOC also shared that contact tracing will now be followed to "ensure containment" of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The news comes a time when all educational institutions, including seminaries, in the country have reopened from today after a six-month break amid concerns of implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols and fears of a second wave of the virus.

The government had decided to close school, colleges and universities in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. Sindh, however, had suspended educational activities in the province on February 27 after detection of first COVID-19 case in Karachi.

On September 7, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all higher education institutions in the country will reopen from September 15, while the students in grade IX to 12 will also return to school the same day.



Also read: COVID-19: 13% positive cases among school staffers in Karachi



“If all goes well, then students in grade VI to VIII will return to school on September 23, while students in the nursery to grade V will be back to school on September 30," he said.

Over 30,000 religious seminaries across the country will also reopen in phases from Tuesday.

According to the guidelines issued by the government, the use of masks will be mandatory for all teachers and students, while schools, colleges and universities will ensure the presence of hand sanitizers at the entrance.

The NCOC has also urged the parents and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for the safety of students.