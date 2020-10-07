Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer fascinate Americans: Perez Hilton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been increasingly getting targeted following their exit, not just in the UK but also in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were addressed by one of Hollywood’s cattiest voices, Perez Hilton who rules the global tabloids with his gossip empire.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Hilton claimed that Americans are no longer fascinated with Harry and Meghan since the country was hit with the coronavirus pandemic.

He claimed that the general interest of the public drastically declined following the outbreak, as people had more stuff to worry about.

"I think the pandemic has been awful for so many people but also for their celebrity. Personally I am much less invested in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and all that drama right now than I was in January when their departure made worldwide news,” he said.

"Of course, we still care about them, she's American, they're living in Santa Barbara. But in America at least there isn't that fascination that existed with the two of them just eight, nine months ago,” he added. 

