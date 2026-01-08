James Ransone's tragic cause of death confirmed after actor's death at 46

The actor's death was initially ruled an apparent suicide

James Ransone’s cause of death has been confirmed almost three weeks after the actor’s sudden and tragic passing at age 46.

A death certificate obtained by People magazine on January 7 confirms that Ransone died by suicide on December 19 in Los Angeles, days after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner first ruled his death an apparent suicide.

Born in Baltimore in 1979, Ransone was best known for playing Ziggy Sobotka on HBO’s The Wire and Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two. His film and TV credits also included The Black Phone, its upcoming sequel, Law & Order, Hawaii Five-0, and Sean Baker’s Tangerine.

Two days after his death, Ransone’s wife, Jamie, shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. “I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” she wrote. “You told me — I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me — and you were so right.”

She continued, “Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts — you, Jack and Violet. We are forever,” referencing the couple’s two children.

In the days that followed, a GoFundMe page was launched to help support the family. The fundraiser described Ransone as a “beloved husband, father, and friend,” adding that he was “funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive.”