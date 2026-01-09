Chris Stapleton taps Lainey Wilson for major Detroit stadium show in August

Chris Stapleton is set to bring his All-American Roadshow back to Detroit this summer, with a major country co-sign in tow.

The singer-songwriter will headline Ford Field on August 8, joined by fellow country superstar Lainey Wilson for a one-night stadium show that blends two of the genre’s biggest hitmakers. The announcement marks Ford Field’s second major concert reveal of the day, following news that Bruno Mars will perform at the venue in May.

The Detroit stop is part of Stapleton’s expansive 24-city All-American Roadshow, which includes nine stadium dates across the country. In addition to Detroit, the tour will hit major markets such as Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Tampa and Boston. Singer Allen Stone is also slated to perform at the Ford Field show.

Other special guests for the tour include Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane, The Teskey brothers, and Zach Top.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 through Ticketmaster.

Both Stapleton and Wilson are familiar faces at Ford Field. Stapleton last played the venue in July 2024, when he shared the bill with George Strait, while Wilson took the stage there in April 2023 as an opening act for Luke Combs. Stapleton has also previously headlined Comerica Park, making him one of the few artists to perform at both of Detroit’s major sports stadiums.

The August concert adds to a packed 2026 schedule for Ford Field, which is also set to host Foo Fighters on August 6 and Ed Sheeran later in the month.