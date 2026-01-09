‘Jackass' franchise to return with a 5th movie in 2026

The Jackass franchise is set to return to theaters in 2026 with its fifth big-screen installment, much to the delight of fans who have long awaited more of its wild, outrageous stunts and pranks.

The news was confirmed as the next chapter in the long-running series continues to come together after years of speculation.

The upcoming movie, simply known as Jackass 5, marks another major addition to the beloved comedy franchise that first debuted in the early 2000s.

Johnny Knoxville, the star of the franchise, shared in a post on Instagram, "Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang."

"We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!"

Audiences can expect the same blend of fearless physical comedy, unexpected antics and laugh-out-loud moments that have defined the series through its theatrical run and multiple television seasons.

While specific plot details and cast confirmations are still under wraps, the announcement has already generated buzz among longtime supporters of the series.

Jackass has built a loyal following by pushing boundaries with its unique brand of slapstick humour and unpredictable stunts, often involving elaborate setups and daring physical feats performed by the cast.

The franchise’s return comes more than a decade after the release of Jackass Forever, which brought back many familiar faces and reenergised interest in the series.

Producers and fans alike have spoken in recent years about the desire to revisit the format that made Jackass a cultural touchstone, and Jackass 5 appears to be the next step in that evolution.

Releasing another theatrical entry also highlights the franchise’s lasting appeal, especially as audiences continue to seek out comedy that feels immediate and communal, the kind that hits hardest on the big screen surrounded by fellow viewers.

The decision to bring Jackass back to cinemas confirms that studios still see value in high-profile comedy releases that can draw audiences out of their homes and into shared viewing experiences.

Fans of the series will be watching closely for news about trailers, the returning cast and the kinds of absurd challenges that have made Jackass a defining example of dare-devil comedy for more than 20 years.

With its 2026 return, Jackass 5 aims to remind audiences why the franchise became a phenomenon, blending chaotic humour with the unexpected and delivering a theatrical experience that’s as irreverent as ever.

Stay tuned for updates as the project moves forward.