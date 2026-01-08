Amanda Seyfried opens up on her lifelong battle with OCD

 
January 08, 2026

Amanda Seyfried has shared how her extreme OCD shaped her life and career.

The 40-year-old actress said the condition stopped her from getting into trouble as a young star and kept her away from nightclubs, drugs and too much drinking.

The Mean Girls star revealed that she was diagnosed at 19 while filming HBO’s Big Love. Her mother even took time off work to stay with her while she had brain scans.

Amanda continued that she has taken medication every night since then, adding added that her OCD helped her make careful choices and stay grounded.

Talking about being a mother, The Dropout star said balancing her work and her kids is not easy.

She has a daughter, Nina, eight, and a five-year-old son with her husband Thomas Sadoski.

Amanda said that even though her life is busy, she finds it worth it, admitting that working with two kids and having two movies come out at the same time is stressful.

Moreover, Amanda shares that she still loves acting and enjoys what she does every day.

