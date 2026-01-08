Bruno Mars adds Detroit stop to ‘The Romantic Tour’

Bruno Mars is bringing his next major tour stop to Detroit.

The pop superstar will perform at Ford Field on May 9, his team announced Thursday.

The concert news arrives just one day after Mars’ record label confirmed that his new album, “The Romantic,” will be released on February 27.

Mars won’t be hitting the stage alone. Anderson .Paak, his Silk Sonic collaborator, will join the night as DJ Pee .Wee, while Grammy-nominated singer Leon Thomas will also perform.

The concert is part of “The Romantic Tour,” a massive 38-date run that kicks off April 10 in Las Vegas and concludes October 14 in Vancouver.

“The Romantic” marks Mars’ first solo album since 2016’s “24K Magic.” The 16-time Grammy winner is set to release the album’s first single on Friday, according to a press release.

The Ford Field performance will be Mars’ largest Detroit-area show to date and his first appearance in the city since his two-night run at Little Caesars Arena in September 2018 during the 24K Magic World Tour.

Mars’ concert becomes the third major 2026 event announced for Ford Field, following upcoming shows by Foo Fighters on August 6 and Ed Sheeran on August 29.