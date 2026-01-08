Sophie Turner can't watch ‘Game of Thrones' after trauma

Sophie Turner opened up about her complicated feelings toward Game of Thrones and shared why she has stepped away from the show that made her a global star.



The actress, who played Sansa Stark for eight seasons, admitted that she can no longer watch the series.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sophie revealed that even hearing the famous theme song brings back intense emotions.

She said the music gives her “PTSD” and makes her see the show in a very different way now.

When asked if she ever rewatches Game of Thrones, Sophie clearly said no, explaining that she once watched the first season with her parents, but that did not last long.

“But no, I can't watch it. I mean, hearing the Game of Thrones theme tune gives me PTSD. I see it totally different,” she shared.

Sophie also spoke briefly about the huge impact the series had on television and fans around the world, even if she personally feels distant from it today.

The actress then turned her focus to future work, teasing her upcoming role as Lara Croft in Amazon’s Tomb Raider series and joked about the intense training she has been doing for months.

Although she avoids rewatching the show, Sophie said she would not completely rule out returning as Sansa Stark.