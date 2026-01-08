Ali Wong and Bill Hader's tearful goodbye caught on camera weeks before split

Wong, 43, and Hader, 47, were first romantically linked in 2022 and made their red-carpet debut last year

Ali Wong and Bill Hader’s breakup reports surfaced recently, but their split has apparently been a long time coming.

Photographs obtained by Page Six show the pair sharing an emotional goodbye during a tender moment in Los Angeles on November 21, 2025.

In the series of photos, Hader, 47, walked Wong, 43, to her car, keeping an arm around her as they spoke. The two paused before embracing, with Wong appearing teary-eyed as Hader kissed her and gently brushed her hair from her face.

She later clutched his arm and looked away solemnly before sitting in her car, where they continued talking through the open window. At one point, Hader leaned in and Wong softly held his chin.

The emotional exchange occurred just two months before People magazine reported on January 7 that the couple had called it quits. According to a source, the breakup stemmed from demanding schedules of the stand-up comedian and the SNL star.

“It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali’s upcoming stand-up tour and Bill’s various film and TV projects this year,” the insider said. Despite the split, the source noted the two remain “very much friends and still in touch,” adding they are “focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other.”

Wong and Hader first dated briefly in late 2022 following their respective breakups from Justin Hakuta and Anna Kendrick, before rekindling their romance in 2023. They later confirmed their relationship publicly, making their red-carpet debut at the Directors Guild of America Awards in February 2025.