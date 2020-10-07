Can't connect right now! retry
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic stuns in new photo-shoot

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Esra Bilgic on Tuesday treated her fans with a brand new picture from the shoot for a Pakistan clothing brand. 

Esra plays the role of Halime Sultan in the historical drama series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The picture was liked over 300,000 people within a couple of hours after the actress shared it on Instagram.

She has amassed millions of international fans with her stellar performance as a Seljuk warrior in the TV series which is also being aired by Pakistan's state-run TV.

The actress has signed agreements with multiple Pakistani brands after her popularity grew in the country.

She has also promised to visit the country once the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus crisis is over.

