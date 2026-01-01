 
Niall Horan teases upcoming music in 2026 New Year's post

Niall Horan send love and best wishes in New Year's post

Geo News Digital Desk
January 01, 2026

Naill Horan has wished his fans a Happy New Year in a special social media post.

Taking it to his Instagram, the Slow Hands singer penned a note for his fans sending them love and best wishes for entering in a new year.

He also expressed how excited he is to share with people the new music he has been working on for days.

The former One Direction singer began, “Lovers, Hope everyone had a nice Christmas and I wish you all a very happy new year.”

“2025 was a year of reflection and making music I love. I’m so excited to get the ball rolling again in 2026 and for you all to hear what I’ve been doing.”

Niall concluded the message by thanking everyone for showing immense love and for always being loyal.

“Thank you for your loyal support as always. I love you so much. Miss you. See ya next year.”

Work wise, This Town hitmaker just wrapped up his time as coach in The Voice season 28. Horan won as a coach for the third time in the reality series.

Meanwhile, he has already started working on his fourth studio album, which might be released in 2026. 

