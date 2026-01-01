Martha Stewart becomes part of action at Knicks Game

Martha Stewart experience at Madison Square Garden during Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers takes a shocking turn.

Martha Stewart learned the hard way that courtside seats come with risks.

The lifestyle mogul revealed that she broke her toe during Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

The person who did it was none other than Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stewart humorously dubbed it the “Brunson fracture”.

She recalled wearing open-toed sandals to the game and Brunson 'came crashing down' on her foot late in the game.

The accident happened with five minutes left in regulation, but the game went into overtime.

It prevented Stewart from leaving immediately.

She said she “immediately” knew her toe was broken.

The 84-year-old told the host that Brunson wasn’t even aware of the mishap at the time.

Stewart later met his parents and told them about the incident.

“…And they were laughing. They thought it was so funny,” she recalled.

Her consolation prize? A signed basketball for her grandchild.

Stewart quipped that she could only wear open-toed shoes now.

The Knicks ultimately lost the series to the Pacers, but Stewart remarked that Brunson was “doing really well” this season despite their unusual encounter.