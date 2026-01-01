Keith Urban rings in 2026 without Nicole Kidman: 'You get what you give'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated holidays apart in Australia, and Nashville

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcomed the new year oceans apart as the actress had flown to her home country with their daughters for the holidays and the singer performed a live show.

The 58-year-old country star belted out his hits – Straight Line, New Radicals, and You Get What You Give, during Big Bash on Wednesday, December 31, in Nashville where the estranged couple used to live before their divorce filing.

The Fighter hitmaker appeared energised during the show hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer, which aired on live television as he sang the poignant verses of his song.

The live performance came after the Babygirl star, 58, and Urban marked three months to their split due to “irreconcilable differences.”

The couple’s marriage came to an end after 20 years and Kidman reportedly felt blindsided by the separation and didn’t want their family to break apart.

An insider close to the Nine Perfect Stranger told Us Weekly at the time, “This wasn’t Nicole’s decision, and she is devastated. Her trust was lost, and it was too far gone. Nicole had been trying to get them to work on their marriage and did not want this to get out to the public. She didn’t tell many friends what was really going on with them and was holding this in for months.”