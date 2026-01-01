 
Geo News

Amanda Holden welcomes 2026 in glamour filled celebration

Amanda Holden ensured all eyes were on her in a stunning Victoria Beckham gown.

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 01, 2026

Amanda and her family partied with the presenter's best friend Alan Carr
Amanda and her family partied with the presenter's best friend Alan Carr 

Amanda Holden rang in the new year with her loved ones, as she shared on social media. 

As 2025 wrapped up, a whole host of celebrities were dressed to the nines to welcome 2026, and Amanda Holden ensured all eyes were on her in a stunning Victoria Beckham gown. 

The plunging blue dress, which retails at £1,290, showcased her figure  as posed alongside husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, for a New Year snap. 

Amanda, 54, and her family partied with the presenter's best friend Alan Carr as they ushered in the news year by quaffing flutes of champagne.

Captioning a series of Instagram photos, she wrote: 'What a happy Christmas.'

It comes after she posed with her Cutting It co-stars for their annual festive get-together. 

Amanda, who played Mia Bevan on the show, shared a sweet photo of the group enjoying a girls' weekend away. 'I couldn't live without them,' Amanda wrote.

Meanwhile Dua Lipa and her fiancé, Callum Turner took a romantic stroll in London on Tuesday as they rang in the New Year in the chilly UK. 

The Albanian pop star, who spent the festive period along with her fiancé, putting on a fully loving display as they walked hand in hand through the streets of the capital, wrapped up warmly for their outing.

