Anderson Cooper reveals post–New Year’s Eve worries about Andy Cohen

Anderson Cooper is opening up about what really happens after CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Andy Cohen — and it’s not always smooth sailing.

Appearing on the Tuesday, December 16 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cooper, 58, joked that once the broadcast ends, he immediately checks online to see if anything went wrong.

“The problem for me is after New Year’s Eve, as soon as we get off, really in the last 30 minutes, I’m just looking at things online to see in what ways has he screwed us over,” Cooper said, referring to Cohen, 57.

“[What] did he say I’m gonna have to like, clean up after? Will the headline [of] the Drudge Report inevitably be the next morning, ‘This is CNN?,’ with a picture of this guy?,’ ” he added.

The longtime co-hosts, who also shared a “shotski” with Colbert, talked about last year’s celebration and how Cooper may have overindulged.

Cohen recalled dragging Cooper to Patti LuPone’s afterparty, saying Cooper remembered “none of it” because he was "so drunk."

When Colbert asked about Cooper’s behaviour, Cohen replied, “Let me say this. Around 10:45 on New Year’s Eve every year, I become the straight man of our broadcast, and I am driving the ship of CNN starting at 10:45. Yes, I am.”

“I hear the slur in his voice. I know his voice so well,” Cohen added.

Cooper pushed back, saying, “I was fully in control. I don’t remember much, but it was fun.”