Celine Dion expresses heartfelt gratitude to fans in New Year's message

Celine Dion praises her fans for supporting through her career in the touching messege

Celine Dion shared a heartwarming greeting for fans this Christmas after giving them a grinch-themed surprise.

The legendary singer took to Instagram and re-created a scene from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, in a touching reel.

She said, “As we welcome this new year, I want to take a moment to send you all my love. May this year bring you good health, happiness and peace in your heart.”

"I hope you find laughter in the little things, strength in the hard times and joy in the memories you create with those you love,” she continued praising her fans for “keeping me in your hearts.”

"You are always in mine. From my family to yours, I just want to wish you, a happy new year," she concluded, while blowing a kiss at the camera.

The Grammy award winner also captioned her post, “May the 2026 year bring peace to your heart, light to your path, and space to dream. Happy New Year, from me to you."

As of her plans for New Year no details have been revealed. The singer is seemingly still battling with stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder which affects her vocal cords.

She first revealed her diagnosis in 2021. The disease causes painful muscle spasms, which she showed in her 2024 documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

Her last live performance was in November 2024, at 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab fashion show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.