Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom 'fully committed' to family amid reunion buzz

Katy Perry skipped Justin Trudeau’s birthday to spend time with ex Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunited after split and spent some quality time with their daughter Daisy Dove as they settle into their new dynamics as a family.

The 41-year-old pop star and the actor, 48, called off their engagement back in June but they are “fully committed” to keep a united front as co-parents for their 5-year-old.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker in fact spent her new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau’s birthday apart from him to focus on her family as Bloom and her took Daisy to London this week.

Speaking about the former couple’s prioritising the co-parenting, an insider told People Magazine, "They're both super committed to keeping this family dynamic," and that it has come pretty naturally to them.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean star and the ET songstress have very demanding careers and are required to be on the road a lot of the time, the source noted that they are still "doing a great job at figuring it all out" for their daughter.

The former fiancés confirmed their split back in June, and Perry went off to date the former Canadian Prime Minister while she was on tour. As for Bloom, details of his love life remain private.