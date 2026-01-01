Chris Hemsworth celebrates New Year's Eve with Elsa Pataky on 'cruise'

Chris Hemsworth all set to play Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth has opted to celebrate the New Year’s Eve with only his close friends and family members.

Taking it to Instagram, the Thor actor gave a sneak peek into his intimate celebration with wife Elsa Pataky and brother Liam Hemsworth on a cruise ship.

He dropped a carousel of images featuring him with all his close friends and family members. They all watched the New Year’s fireworks together with a good meal.

The first picture from the post looked adorable as it featured Chris and Elsa posing together for the camera.

The duo looked extremely beautiful as they were dressed in cozy yet attractive outfits. The 42-year-old actor simply wore a white inner which he wore beneath a black self-printed button down shirt.

Meanwhile, Pataky wore a fancy green coloured handwoven type of fabric that complimented her personality and also blended very well with husband Hemsworth.

One of the pictures also showed Liam giving a cool pose with brother and sister-in-law.

The whole set up and location to celebrate New Year looked very dreamy and eye-catching.

One of the fans also commented, “Happy new year guys. What a place to be and see the fireworks.”

Work wise, Chris is all set to return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday as Marvel drops official teaser confirming his role.