Demi Lovato unfazed by Max Ehrich split, 'has fully cut him out'

Max Ehrich has been finding it hard to bury his relationship with Demi Lovato.

However, the songstress is acting like she never got engaged in the first place, while he is in shambles.

“Demi has been acting as though she was never engaged to Max and that their relationship never happened,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is still not speaking to him and fully cut him out.”

“Max is in shambles about the whole situation,” the insider added. “It’s been so hard for him because he’s in Atlanta and trying his best to focus on his film [Southern Gospel], God and Jesus.”

Lovato had gotten engaged to Ehrich in July after the two spent significant time in quarantine.

The former flames broke up only two months after exchanging rings.

The split happened after Lovato discovered Ehrich's intentions towards her were not genuine.