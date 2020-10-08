Hina Jilani named for 2020 Stockholm Human Rights Award

Hina Jilani initiated Pakistan’s first all-female law firm in 1980, to provide legal aid to women, including legal education, research and protection from exploitation. Photo file

Hina Jilani, a pro-democracy lawyer and human rights activist, has been named as the recipient of the 2020 Stockholm Human Rights Award.

She will receive the award on 30 November at the Swedish Bar Association, Stockholm. The award is jointly announced every year by the Swedish Bar Association, the International Bar Association (IBA) and the International Legal Assistance Consortium.

The Stockholm Human Rights Award is given to an individual, and/or organisation, for outstanding contributions to human rights and the rule of law.

While praising the Pakistani lawyer, IBA President Horacio Bernardes Neto said, “I can think of no more deserving recipient of this award than Hina Jilani. She has dedicated her life to the protection of the vulnerable through her commitment to human rights and the rule of law”.

“Her ceaseless endeavours have made both Pakistan and the wider world a better, safer and more just place,” he added.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Swedish Bar Association Mia Edwall Insulander has called Hina Jilani as a “true pioneer” and an “inspiration” for everyone who believes in democracy, the rule of law and equal opportunities for all citizens of the world.

Hina Jilani initiated the country’s first all-female law firm in 1980, to provide legal aid to women, including legal education, research and protection from exploitation.

Along with the law firm, she founded a campaign group, the Women’s Action Forum, to fight for women’s rights and question the discriminatory laws.

Jilani grew up in Pakistan, witnessing injustices and human rights abuses that sparked in her a lifelong commitment to promoting human rights and democracy.

In 1986, she set up the country’s first Legal Aid Centre that made its mark in the country’s legal history with several renowned cases and established new standards for human rights.

The same year, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan came into existence with her as one of its founding members.

Jilani raised awareness against gender-based violence. In 1990, she set up a shelter, Dastak, to provide free legal support to women facing domestic violence. The forum was vital in raising awareness on domestic abuse, child marriages and ‘honour killings’.

Despite hostile propaganda, arrests, abuse and intimidation, she has remained committed to the human rights movement.

In 2000, she was appointed as the first Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General on Human Rights Defenders. In this position, she worked to protect civil rights activists.

In 2013, Jilani joined The Elders, a group of independent global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela. During her first mission to Myanmar in 2014, she, along with the delegation, met with government officials, the militia and civil society. She urged on the warring parties to end their fighting and discuss opportunities for change.

Jilani was associated with the Supreme Court of Pakistan as an advocate since 1992. She is currently working as President of the World Organisation against Torture, Co-Chair of the World Refugee Council and Co-Chair of the International Task Force on Justice.

Last year’s recipients were David Miliband and the humanitarian aid body the International Rescue Committee (IRC) that he heads.