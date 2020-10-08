Can't connect right now! retry
Orlando Bloom spills the beans on Daisy Bloom’s uncanny resemblance to her mum

Orlando Bloom spills the beans on Daisy Bloom’s uncanny resemblance to Ellen DeGeneres

Nearly a month after the birth of his daughter Daisy Bloom, Orlando Bloom officially broke his silence on his daughter’s features and adorable development habits.

The proud father told TV show Host Ellen DeGeneres that, "Daisy Dove, my little mini-me/mini my mum/mini Katy.”

Bloom also went into even more detail about Daisy’s features and admitted to Ellen, "Yes, the eyes do look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out it was like, 'oh, it’s me. it's a mini me,' and then fortunately she got those Katy blues, which was perfect.”

He also went on to admit how confusing her continuously changing features truly were, “But then she sort of looked like a bit like my mum so then I got a little bit confused because Katy's breast feeding this mini-me/my mum/who’s she going to look like next?"

Bloom also told Ellen about how he continues to talk to his baby girl both when she in and out of Perry’s womb. “it’s like I’m a baby whisperer.”

During the course of his interview Bloom also touched upon Daisy’s sleeping habits. "She is [sleeping through the night]. It's always a process…she’s now at a baby weight and she's sleeping like, from 9 [PM] until 6 [AM], 9 until 7 [AM], which is a blessing."

However, while his little tyke sleeps soundly through the night herself, her dad isn’t having that kind of luck with his own REM cycle, "I wish for that. I’m still up at 4 in the morning."

