Punjab considers reimposition of 'smart' lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

A man in a marketplace in Pakistan is seen as the only person wearing a mask. — AFP/File

The Punjab cabinet committee formed to combat the coronavirus threat in the province has warned that the number of COVID-19 patients and fatalities have been on the rise for the past few days.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab law minister Raja Basharat and attended by health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, trade minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and senior officials from concerned departments.

The gathering was informed that the previous wave of the infection hit Punjab after Sindh — and Karachi — and after a marked improvement, new cases and deaths are again climbing.

The meeting was also apprised that Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib and Gujarat are high risk districts and if people do not strictly abide by precautionary measures, a "smart lockdown may need to be imposed again in coronavirus hotspots.

The committee was told that safety protocols need to be tightened in Punjab, and that the citizens are found flouting the rules, especially at wedding halls and other public places, with no social distancing being observed.

Read more: As Pakistan returns to normalcy, fears of a second wave of coronavirus rise

The anti-coronavirus committee decided that the Punjab Health Department will formulate new safety protocols which should be fully implemented and a public awareness campaign should also be launched in this regard.

Raja Basharat said: "We are close to defeating coronavirus, however, people should exhibit responsibility and take the virus situation seriously."

According to the government's official coronavirus dashboard, Punjab has 100,272 confirmed coronavirus cases with 2,247 fatalities. The province registered 124 new cases in the last 24 hours, up from 115 on October 6, and 95 on October 5.

The total active cases of coronavirus in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded at 8,015 as 583 more people tested positive for the deadly virus over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), nine coronvirus patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Wednesday.



