Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Kaia Gerber teams up with Joe Biden’s granddaughters to talk about the elections

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Kaia Gerber had asked Natalie and Naomi Biden how Joe Biden kept himself cognizant about issues of youth

American supermodel Kaia Gerber spoke about the upcoming presidential race and the importance of focusing on issues related to the youth.

The 19-year-old went into discourse with Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden’s granddaughters, Natalie and Naomi Biden during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday.

The model had asked Natalie, 16, and Naomi, 26, how the former vice president kept himself cognizant about the issues faced by the youth of America.

"I think that he actually hears us complaining about what we care about, whether it be climate change or student loans, or, like, health care and mental health,” responded Naomi.

"I think that has made him aware of what that conservation sounds like when it's being had between peers and not being fed to him,” she went on to add.

Natalie also chimed in, explaining how there was still a way teens under 18 could play a part in the elections even if they weren’t old enough to vote as of yet.

"I think it's so important to know the current events and what's going on—especially climate change, something that's going to affect my generation and the world younger than me so much more than the people in office right now,” Natalie said.

"I think we all have social media platforms, even if it's not a public Instagram, to inform people and let them know what we stand for,” she added.

Gerber also joined in, speaking about what was most important for her to see in a presidential candidate, adding that this was the first time she would be exercising her democratic right.

“I think, for me, it's mostly just feeling heard about a lot of the issues. I think climate change, as you were saying, Natalie, that isn't something that is going to directly affect the older generations who are in office,” she said.

“So to feel like they're still fighting for you and the younger generations—that's really important, because that's going to affect us and our children and their children. And it's something that just can't be ignored anymore,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Pakistani fashion designer HSY nabs seat on coveted Oscars committee for 2020

Pakistani fashion designer HSY nabs seat on coveted Oscars committee for 2020
Meghan Markle fans baffled as website emerges about her presidential campaign

Meghan Markle fans baffled as website emerges about her presidential campaign

Britain ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as duo already ‘burnt their bridges’

Britain ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as duo already ‘burnt their bridges’
Prince William spills the beans on his ‘easy’ secrets to getting children to sleep

Prince William spills the beans on his ‘easy’ secrets to getting children to sleep
Meghan Markle refuses to ‘waver’ in face of privacy lawsuit: report

Meghan Markle refuses to ‘waver’ in face of privacy lawsuit: report
Kate Middleton’s shockingly ‘private’ personality unearthed

Kate Middleton’s shockingly ‘private’ personality unearthed
Princess Diana was threatened to be cast out by Prince Philip if she failed to ‘fit in’

Princess Diana was threatened to be cast out by Prince Philip if she failed to ‘fit in’
How Kate Middleton manages to deal with Prince William’s anger issues

How Kate Middleton manages to deal with Prince William’s anger issues

Prince George is heartbroken seeing the 'real world': ‘I don't want to watch this anymore’

Prince George is heartbroken seeing the 'real world': ‘I don't want to watch this anymore’
Royal relative reproves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fame in US

Royal relative reproves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fame in US
Shawn Mendes announces collab with Justin Bieber: ‘My favourite artist’

Shawn Mendes announces collab with Justin Bieber: ‘My favourite artist’
Kristen Stewart details how she is preparing to step into the role Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart details how she is preparing to step into the role Princess Diana

Latest

view all