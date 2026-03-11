 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman shares how she's coping post-divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman finds strength in family following divorce from Keith Urban

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 11, 2026

Nicole Kidman shares how shes coping post-divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman broke silence after her split from Keith Urban following 19 years of marriage.

The Oscar-winning actress addressed the divorce publicly March 11.

She and the country star finalized their separation just two months back.

“I’m doing all right,” Kidman told Variety.

“I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect.”

The Big Little Lies star emphasized her focus on co-parenting daughters Sunday Rose (17,) and Faith Margaret (14).

She noted, “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Kidman, who also shares Isabella (32,) and Connor (30) with ex-husband Tom Cruise, filed for divorce in September 2025.

Just one day prior, reports surfaced that she and Urban had been living separately since the summer.

By January, the pair finalized their divorce and agreed on custody arrangements, with Kidman spending 306 days a year with their daughters while Urban has every other weekend.

Katie Price flashes big smile as she video calls Lee Andrews during Rome trip
Katie Price flashes big smile as she video calls Lee Andrews during Rome trip
Ed Sheeran makes surprising Benny Blanco confession after hygiene uproar
Ed Sheeran makes surprising Benny Blanco confession after hygiene uproar
Taylor Swift drops major hint on Instagram after Travis Kelce teased 'TS13'
Taylor Swift drops major hint on Instagram after Travis Kelce teased 'TS13'
Alex Warren finally speaks about his Grammy performance 'mishap'
Alex Warren finally speaks about his Grammy performance 'mishap'
Travis Kelce confirms Taylor Swift's thirteenth album in the making
Travis Kelce confirms Taylor Swift's thirteenth album in the making
Demi Lovato explains why she has mixed feelings about body positivity
Demi Lovato explains why she has mixed feelings about body positivity
Pregnant Molly Mae Hague enjoys 'last trip as family of three' at Disneyland
Pregnant Molly Mae Hague enjoys 'last trip as family of three' at Disneyland
Travis Kelce speaks out on mom Donna's decision before Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce speaks out on mom Donna's decision before Taylor Swift wedding