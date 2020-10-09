Jannat Mirza becomes first Pakistani TikToker to amass 10 million followers

Jannat Mirza has become the first Pakistani TikToker to cross 10 million followers mark on video-sharing app TikTok.

The TikToker recently made her debut in the mainstream entertainment industry when she appeared in a music video.

The video of the Punjabi song titled "Shayar" received over 10 million views on YouTube.

Fans are congratulating the TikTok sensation for becoming the most followed TikTok star in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Jannat has also amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram where she often shares her TikTok videos.

