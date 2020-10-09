Why Prince William thought Meghan Markle is not the right one for Prince Harry

Prince William had grave doubts over Meghan Markle's intentions while Prince Harry tried to woo her during the early days of their romance.

This pushed the two brothers further apart from each other, widening the rift that was created.

As royal author Robert Lacey describes in his new explosive book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, "The fundamental conflict was between the two males who had known each other all their lives and had never hesitated to tell each other exactly what they thought and felt.



"William worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship — and he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon," Lacey wrote.

The author added, "According to another source on this crucial and much-reported confrontation between the brothers that occurred sometime in late 2016 or early 2017, William couched his question in terms of apparent concern for Meghan."

Lacey goes on to say that William waited for a considerable amount of time himself before proposing to Kate Middleton.

“'Waity William,' of course, took so long to commit to Kate for the sake of the monarchy. He had been auditioning her for a job all those years. So Harry could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness—or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the makeup and fortunes of 'the Firm' whose boss he would become one day? The response from Harry was a brusque and offended pushback."