Pat Finn, 'The Middle' and 'Friends' actor, dies at 60 after cancer battle

Finn also appeared on 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld' among other roles

The Middle actor Pat Finn has passed away at age 60 after a battle with cancer.

A representative for the actor confirmed Finn passed away on Wednesday, December 24, as reported byTMZ. He died surrounded by friends and family in his Los Angeles home, per the outlet. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna, and their three children.

Finn was best known for his role as Bill Norwood on ABC’s The Middle, appearing on the long-running sitcom from 2011 until its conclusion in 2018.

Over the course of his career, Finn became a reliable presence on some of TV’s most beloved shows. He appeared on Seinfeld as Joe Mayo and on Friends as Dr. Roger, Monica Geller’s boyfriend in an alternate universe. His credits also included a starring role on The George Wendt Show in 1995 and a recurring part on Murphy Brown as Phil Jr. from 1995 to 1997.

In a family statement shared with People magazine, loved ones reflected on Finn’s humour, heart, and passion for sports.

“After a beautiful life filled with laughter, love, family, and friends, we share the heartbreaking news of the death of Pat Finn,” the statement read. “Pat bravely battled cancer over the past few years. We know heaven is going to have quite the party with Pat Finn‘s arrival. In Pat’s final days, he often showed the biggest signs when the Bears scored a touchdown. No pressure Bears - just saying - do it for Pat.”

His daughter Cassidy paid a touching tribute: ““Dad… you were and are a role model and an inspiration to everyone you met,” she wrote. “I’ve never met a single person who had a bad thing to say about my dad. I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I got to call you my dad.”