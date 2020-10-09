Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Lahore police chief recommends army like court-martial for cops

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh says a police court-martial will ensure that no officer can be reinstated after being dismissed due to negligence. Photo: File

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh has recommended court-martial of police officers similar to the armed forces to prevent frequent misconducts that could not be addressed through the existing rules of the Police Department.

"It is submitted that the prevailing disciplinary rules of Police Department do not cater the frequent misconducts committed by the police officers, bringing bad name to the department as well as severely hampering the control over law and order situation/curbing crime in the province, including capital city Lahore,” said Sheikh in the letter reported by The News.

Lahore’s top cop told the Punjab police chief that it was “high time” to review disciplinary rules and develop a “new accountability regime” to ensure service delivery to the general public as well as better policing in the province.

Also read: Foreign-educated police officer resigns after 'verbal abuse' by Lahore CCPO

"In 2015, action was taken against 57,318 officers/officials; in 2016 against 61,422, in 2017 against 92,521; in 2018 against 82,170 and in 2019 against 61,573. Despite the fact that every year 25 to 30 per cent of the force is being made accountable, no visible improvement in the attitude and conduct has been observed and general public, media, NGOs are persistently complaining about the misconduct of police,” said Sheikh while citing the data of the last four years on the actions taken against police officers.

The CCPO claimed that an “absence” of such laws for the “accountability of police force” apart from hampering the discipline of the police force has also led to a “permanent target of human rights activists, NGOs, media, political parties and judiciary”. He also added that despite the regular departmental enquiries the “offenders” rejoin the force with all the perks and privileges.

Sheikh said that the purpose of introducing a police court-martial was to ensure that no officer could be reinstated after being dismissed due to negligence.

Also read: Lahore CCPO blames motorway rape victim for choice of route, travelling late at night

“The court martial-style amendments to the existing laws are a matter of urgency for the provision and transparency in the system,” he said, adding that strict accountability is needed for the policing of police.

"As long as the most severe punishments are not given to the corrupt and immoral officials and the officers and officers who have exceeded the authority cannot be sent home, the police cannot be subordinated to the public in the true sense of the word. And so far strict action has been taken against 12 officials for distorting facts/evidence."

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan raises hate speech issue with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg

PM Imran Khan raises hate speech issue with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg
Karachi University harassment incident highly deplorable: IBA

Karachi University harassment incident highly deplorable: IBA
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan thanks Pakistan, Turkey for unequivocal support

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan thanks Pakistan, Turkey for unequivocal support
Time for PM Imran Khan to start panicking: Bilawal Bhutto

Time for PM Imran Khan to start panicking: Bilawal Bhutto
PIA's iconic Roosevelt Hotel to close its doors 'permanently' on October 31

PIA's iconic Roosevelt Hotel to close its doors 'permanently' on October 31
Federal govt makes every issue controversial: Sindh responds to islands ordinance

Federal govt makes every issue controversial: Sindh responds to islands ordinance
Every PML-N MNA will resign when anti-govt movement reaches peak: Khawaja Asif

Every PML-N MNA will resign when anti-govt movement reaches peak: Khawaja Asif
NEPRA approves Rs0.83 per unit hike in power tariff

NEPRA approves Rs0.83 per unit hike in power tariff
PM Imran Khan asks Governor Ismail to sort out Bundal island issues with Sindh government

PM Imran Khan asks Governor Ismail to sort out Bundal island issues with Sindh government
Top US, NATO officials meet Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa, discuss Afghan peace process

Top US, NATO officials meet Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa, discuss Afghan peace process
How to make motor vehicle tax/token tax payment online in Sindh

How to make motor vehicle tax/token tax payment online in Sindh
'Decisive struggle': Maryam asks PML-N leaders to gear up for anti-govt campaign

'Decisive struggle': Maryam asks PML-N leaders to gear up for anti-govt campaign

Latest

view all