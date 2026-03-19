 
Geo News

Govt urges fuel-saving measures amid deepening Mideast crisis

PM Shehbaz directs coordinated plan with provinces to address any emergency situation

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a high-level meeting to assess the economic situation and availability of petroleum products in country due to Gulf situation on March 19, 2026. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a high-level meeting to assess the economic situation and availability of petroleum products in country due to Gulf situation on March 19, 2026. — PID
  • People urged to save petrol, diesel to prevent fuel shortages.
  • PM directs all departments to remain prepared for emergency steps.
  • Premier says austerity, savings policy ensured public relief.

The federal government on Thursday urged the people to adopt measures to save petrol and diesel in order to avoid the risk of the availability of petroleum products being affected in the coming days.

The appeal was made during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, which focused on the implementation of fuel-saving and austerity measures in light of the rapidly deteriorating regional situation.

It was emphasised that readiness is required to cope with every possible scenario, and approaches must be adapted according to changing circumstances.

The meeting emphasised carpooling should be adopted to save fuel and transportation should be conducted collectively. Unnecessary travel should be avoided and that commuting should be limited to save fuel.

In his remarks, the premier said all relevant departments should remain prepared for emergency measures until the situation improves.

He said the policy of austerity and savings has made it possible to provide relief to the public.

The meeting was informed that adequate petroleum product reserves are available to meet national requirements, and further arrangements are being made.

It was informed that in view of the unstable situation in the Middle East and the region, which could severely affect fuel supply, additional conservation measures will need to be taken in the coming days.

PM Shehbaz directed that in coordination with the provinces, a comprehensive plan should be formulated to address any emergency situation.

Pakistan's int'l departures fall nearly 50% amid regional unrest
Pakistan's int'l departures fall nearly 50% amid regional unrest
Violence over incidents in other countries will not be tolerated, says CDF in meeting with ulema
Violence over incidents in other countries will not be tolerated, says CDF in meeting with ulema
More heavy showers expected in Karachi today after deadly rain
More heavy showers expected in Karachi today after deadly rain
Pakistani martyrs' families in UAE to receive financial aid
Pakistani martyrs' families in UAE to receive financial aid
Interpol drops investigation into British-Pakistani businessman after finding no evidence of wrongdoing
Interpol drops investigation into British-Pakistani businessman after finding no evidence of wrongdoing
Third Pakistani killed in UAE identified; body to be repatriated to Peshawar
Third Pakistani killed in UAE identified; body to be repatriated to Peshawar
At least 19 dead as heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Karachi
At least 19 dead as heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Karachi
Afghan Taliban regime hiding militants in govt buildings, says ISPR chief
Afghan Taliban regime hiding militants in govt buildings, says ISPR chief