Govt urges fuel-saving measures amid deepening Mideast crisis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a high-level meeting to assess the economic situation and availability of petroleum products in country due to Gulf situation on March 19, 2026. — PID

People urged to save petrol, diesel to prevent fuel shortages.

PM directs all departments to remain prepared for emergency steps.

Premier says austerity, savings policy ensured public relief.



The federal government on Thursday urged the people to adopt measures to save petrol and diesel in order to avoid the risk of the availability of petroleum products being affected in the coming days.

The appeal was made during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, which focused on the implementation of fuel-saving and austerity measures in light of the rapidly deteriorating regional situation.

It was emphasised that readiness is required to cope with every possible scenario, and approaches must be adapted according to changing circumstances.

The meeting emphasised carpooling should be adopted to save fuel and transportation should be conducted collectively. Unnecessary travel should be avoided and that commuting should be limited to save fuel.

In his remarks, the premier said all relevant departments should remain prepared for emergency measures until the situation improves.

He said the policy of austerity and savings has made it possible to provide relief to the public.

The meeting was informed that adequate petroleum product reserves are available to meet national requirements, and further arrangements are being made.

It was informed that in view of the unstable situation in the Middle East and the region, which could severely affect fuel supply, additional conservation measures will need to be taken in the coming days.

PM Shehbaz directed that in coordination with the provinces, a comprehensive plan should be formulated to address any emergency situation.