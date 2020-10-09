Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 09 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry took over $35 Million in taxpayer money before US move

The royal family reportedly incurred a financial shortfall and a recent report claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the cause for this drain in the royal coffers.

While Woman’s Day believes, “the British monarchy has made an art form out of making money,” they are still facing a massive financial issue.

Per the Queen’s official treasurer, the monarchy “should expect to run at a $35 million loss by March 2021,” and “while the pandemic is largely to blame,” Prince Charles reportedly feels Meghan Markle is to blame for a large crux of their financial struggle according to Globe. Per this finding, the duo reportedly cashed out “a large chunk of change from the royal purse" before moving to the US.

Apart from this amount, Prince Charles also spent over “$901,000 more than usual on” on both his sons, however, according to a source, “most of that went to Meghan” since “Her wardrobe costs alone far exceeded usual spends.”

Even Kate Middleton was “particularly horrified” by Meghan’s wasteful attitude and intends to “to make up for [the Sussexes] frivolous spending by working harder, most likely for less.”

