Grace Van Patten spills beans from Timothée Chalamet’s high school rap era

Tell Me Lies star Grace Van Patten is spilling some beans on the two-time Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet’s peak rap era.

The actress, who stars as Lucy Albright in the Hulu drama series, revealed she went to the same performing arts high school in New York as the Dune star.

Recalling her old days, the American actress described Timothee's live renditions as nothing short of “incredible.”

“Timmy is a good friend of mine,” the 29-year-old says of his bond with the American-French heartthrob. “I was in the audience for all of his rap performances, which were incredible.”

"I feel like such a proud mom for every person from LaGuardia that’s doing well. It gets me so pumped up,” the proud alum told Nylon in a recent interview.

In addition to the Nine Perfect Strangers actress and Timothee, 30, who is currently dating Kylie Jenner, a lot of other celebrities have actually attended LaGuardia High School throughout the years.

The school’s alumni also include two-time Oscar winner Adrian Brody, The Godfather legend Al Pacino, Cara Buono, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, Jharrel Jerome, Lola Tung, Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj, Sarah Michelle Gellar, newly minted Walk of Famer Sarah Paulson and many more celebrities.