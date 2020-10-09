Queen Elizabeth to appear in biopic documenting her life

Queen Elizabeth will feature in a film documenting her life as the young princess and British monarch.

It will be the first time the Queen would be playing herself in a cinematic film being made by British director Roger Michell.

Michell is an acclaimed filmmaker who has won several awards his career spanning over 4 decades.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the director revealed that he has already started working on a biopic documenting the queen's life.

He told the publication that he will be using archival footage of the Queen to make a "celebratory, irreverent collage of her extraordinary life."

"It's a truly cinematic mystery tour, up and down the decades; playful, poetic, funny, disobedient, ungovernable, affectionate, inappropriate and mischievous...but, in awe," Michell was quoted as having told Daily Mail.