Blake Lively returns to public life after high profile legal fallout

Blake Lively is stepping back into public life after her legal fight with Justin Baldoni, which has been in the headlines for months.

The 38-year-old actress was seen at a Gucci jewellery event in New York City, smiling and posing with a friend.

It was her second night out in a row, as she starts appearing again at public events after staying out of the spotlight during the legal case which started after the movie It Ends With Us.

A Simple Favor actress wore a white top, blue shirt, jeans and shiny heels, keeping her look simple but stylish.

However, Lively’s appearance came soon after news of her settlement with Baldoni.

Even after the settlement, some legal matters are still going on, as a judge recently rejected her request to submit more arguments about legal fees and possible damages, keeping parts of the case still active in court.

Ryan Reynolds’ wife was asking for compensation for Baldoni’s earlier defamation countersuit, which she says was connected to her original claims of retaliation.

Her legal team then pushed for additional damages but the court has not allowed further filings for now.

Moreover, It Ends with Us actor and director filed a countersuit earlier, but parts of it were dismissed.

With the main settlement done but smaller disputes still in the background, Blake is now appearing more in public again while the legal situation continues to settle behind the scenes.