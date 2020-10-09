Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 09 2020
Pakistan's top TikToker Jannat Mirza calls for removal of PTA ban

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Pakistan's most-followed TikToker Jannat Mirza. — Photo courtesy Jannat Mirza's Instagram account

Pakistan's most-followed TikToker Jannat Mirza on Friday called for a removal of the ban on the video-sharing app saying that "it must continue but with strict rules and conditions" for the terms of its usage.

"In general, it was a good app," she said, in support of its merits. "It was an accessible one for every one. So much talent emerged through this app."

Mirza said that it was also a source of income for many people.

"But at the same time, it was used for notorious and hate activities," said the social media sensation, who recently became the first in the country to amass 10 million followers.

Many people came out in support of Mirza, expressing their sadness over the ban.

PTA bans app over over 'unlawful online content'

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) today blocked Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok after the company failed to fully comply with the instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”.

PTA said the step was taken after the authority received a number of complaints from different segments of the society against "immoral and indecent" content on the video-sharing application.

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” read the statement issued by PTA.

“The application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.”

The telecom regulator has also informed TikTok that it is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content.

